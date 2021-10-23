Corentyne businessowners beaten, robbed by armed bandits

Two masked and armed bandits on Friday terrorised and robbed a Corentyne, Berbice, family at their home, where they operate a business.

The incident occurred sometime around 12:23 hours at No. 69 Village, Corentyne. The victim is a 46-year-old businesswoman.

Police investigations revealed that the businesswoman’s daughter was sitting on a chair inside the shop when the two masked suspects – both armed with handguns – entered the yard and ran into the shop. There, they held the 23-year-old daughter at gunpoint but she managed to escape and ran out of the shop onto the street.

However, the suspects then entered the house, where the held the businesswoman and a 29-year-old relative at gunpoint. The bandits managed to take possession of $200,000 cash, one gold bangle and a pair of gold earrings from the victims.

While the suspects continued to demand more cash, one of them dealt the businesswoman several lashes on both of her hands with a gun.

The suspects then made good their escape on foot.

The police were summoned to the scene and the businesswoman was escorted to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where she was seen by a doctor on duty treated and sent away.

Investigations are in progress.