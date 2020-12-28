Cops seek legal advice from DPP in WCD hit and run

The Director of Public Prosecution, Shalimar Ali-Hack has been asked to determine whether enough evidence is present to charge the driver of a hit and run accident, which claimed the life of Rajendra Doodnauth on the West Coast of Demerara.

The 55-year-old Doodnauth of Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara, died after being hit by a speeding car last Tuesday on the Stewartville Public Road.

Enquires revealed that the motor car was proceeding east along the northern side of the road, reportedly at a fast rate, while the pedal cyclist was proceeding in the same direction of the motor car.

It was reported that Doodnauth came off his bicycle and was waiting to cross the road. He collided with the front of the car and fell onto the front window screen of the vehicle, then onto the road surface where he was dragged some distance before the vehicle came to a stop.

He received injuries about his body and was picked up by public spirited persons in an unconscious state and was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty. The man was pronounced dead while receiving medical treatment.

This publication understands that the deceased was a former employee at the Uitvligt Estate but left the job some time ago. Since then, he remained unemployed. At the time of the accident, he was out purchasing something for an acquaintance.

The 41-year-old driver of Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara was released from custody and is asked to report to every Friday to police.