Big-hitting Windies stars Gayle, Pollard named in ICC T20I Team of the Decade

Big-hitting West Indies stars Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard were both named as part of the ICC T20I Team of the Decade.

While the majority of his exploits in the game’s shortest format have occurred in the league format, Gayle has also made his presence felt on the international stage. The towering left-hander played a crucial role in the West Indies winning two T20 world titles, first in 2012 and then again in 2016.

In addition, Gayle is fifth on the all-time list for the most T20I sixes with 105 registered so far. India’s Rohit Sharma is at the top of the pile with 127. The player is fourth on the list of highest scores, with 117 off 57 balls, and is one of only nine players to score more than one century in T20I cricket.

Pollard, the West Indies T20 captain, was part of the successful World Cup-winning team in 2012. He has scored a total of 1226 runs and has blasted 78 sixes with a highest score of 75 unbeaten. Gayle and Pollard were the only West Indian men named to an ICC team of the decade

ICC T20 team of the decade

Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (c), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Lasith Malinga.