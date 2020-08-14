Cops charged for killing unarmed man

Two police officers were this afternoon remanded to prison for the murder of Cecil Sampat who died whilst receiving medical attention after he and others were shot at by the cops on July 25, 2020.

Corporal Godwin Thomas and Constable Troy Munroe appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and they were not required to plea to the indictable charge which alleged that on August 6, they murdered Sampat of Festival City, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The cops, who were represented by Attorney Patrice Henry, were remanded to prison until August 21, 2020.

Reports indicate that Sampat along with 27-year-old Winston Fraser – who is now paralyzed – and with Joshua Letlow and Seon Greenidge were in motorcar PYY4432 when police opened fire on them.

Police had claimed that one of the men was armed with a handgun, however, no weapon was recovered.

Sampat succumbed to his injuries on August 6 whilst receiving medical attention.