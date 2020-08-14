Body found at Durban Park

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man, whose body was discovered at Durban Park, Georgetown.

The discovery was made by a group of persons who assembled at the location to exercise.

Speaking with the media, one of the persons who made the discovery explained that they noticed a lot of blood, and upon investigation, they found the man’s motionless body.

He explained that the situation is worrying, since a lot of people utilise Durban Park as a ground to exercise.

“What I am trying to say, a lot of people life at risk because when you come out here early in the morning to exercise, you don’t know what could happen to you, sometime you ain’t going home back. This thing getting out of hand, this here is very serious,” he related.