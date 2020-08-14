India looking at possible deployment of legal experts at AG Chambers

The Government of India has indicated that it will continue offering assistance to Guyanese for training in India in legislative, parliamentary and electoral management and procedures among other areas, and will look at the possible deployment of legal experts at the Attorney General Chambers.

This disclosure was made during a meeting on Wednesday between High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Dr. K.J. Srinivasa and Guyana’s Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall.

According to an Indian High Commission release, Dr. Srinivasa and Minister Nandlall discussed various matters for furthering bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The High Commissioner also offered to look into possible deployment of Indian legal experts for the Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs in drafting rules and regulations and in various capacity building areas.

“High Commissioner also offered assistance to Guyana in any other form/sector as needed, since both countries share common areas in jurisprudence and law, and can benefit from law books and legal literature from India as a relationship between the legal fraternities of both countries and collaboration in judicial systems”.

India offers 100 scholarships annually for Guyanese for study/training in India under the Indian Technical and Economic Programme (ITEC) and other scholarships under Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Minister Nandlall noted that India and Guyana share a historical relationship. He said that Guyana considers India as a senior development partner in respect of its requirement of developmental projects, including infrastructure projects.

While thanking the Government and people of India for the cooperation and collaboration between India and Guyana in the financial, technical and educational sectors over the years, Nandlall expressed hope that this support will increase in the coming years.

Nandlall fondly recalled his visit to India in January 2018 for the Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) Parliamentarians Conference held in India and conveyed his appreciation to the High Commission for inviting him and facilitating a smooth participation of the delegation.