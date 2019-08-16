Recent Articles
Berbice welder succumbs hours after being removed from ICU
Less than one day after being removed from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital, accident victim, 26-year-old, Irfaan Ahmad succumbed...
Police hunting men who allegedly paid woman to use daughters as “sex slaves”
The police have intensified their efforts to arrest a number of men who allegedly had sex with the two teenage sisters at their East...
Elderly man nabbed with cocaine at CJIA remanded to prison
The senior citizen who was nabbed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri on Wednesday with over 200 grams of cocaine stashed inside...
Lara, Sarwan to work with Windies’ players ahead of India Tests
Two former West Indies captains will join the team’s preparation ahead of the upcoming MyTeam11 Test Series against India. According to Cricket West Indies...
Cops arrest members of notorious robbery gang in Berbice
Police have arrested some members of the notorious ‘Scare Dem’ armed robbery gang of Angoy’s Avenue in New Amsterdam, Berbice, following an early Thursday...
OPINION: Eyewitness: The ambiguity continues…
…on elections The long-anticipated ruling by CJ Roxane George on the H2H Registration challenges was a bit of a downer to your Eyewitness. In trying...
Jagdeo says Coalition Govt illegal since March 21st
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has declared that his party – the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) — now views the coalition Government as unconstitutional following...
Man stabs ex-lover, male companion
A 48-year-old woman and her male companion were Wednesday stabbed by her former lover at Hururu Mission, Upper Berbice River. Dally Gobin was stabbed to...
Alleged thief shoots at City Constable who attempted to stop robbery
A man who was reportedly in the process of robbing a stall at Bourda Market was caught by a City Constable who was conducting...
No decision yet on elections – GECOM
Even after having its first meeting since Justice Claudette Singh was appointed the new Chairperson, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has not yet made...