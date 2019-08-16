Cops arrest members of notorious robbery gang in Berbice

Police have arrested some members of the notorious ‘Scare Dem’ armed robbery gang of Angoy’s Avenue in New Amsterdam, Berbice, following an early Thursday morning pursuit.
Two of these gang members have since confessed to being involved in five incidents of armed robbery committed in the community; the latest having been perpetrated on a Venezuelan national at her Vryman’s Erven home on Thursday morning.

The other two robberies were committed previously in Angoy’s Avenue.
Based on reports received, Police had been on the hunt for members of this gang since last week, after two homes had been burgled.
Two brothers and their nephew, who are part of the gang along with their mother and another female, have all been arrested.

And following a search at a house in Angoy’s Avenue, several mobile phones, television sets, and items of jewellery were confiscated.

These items are suspected to be the gang’s booty from some of the robberies that were conducted over the past week.

Police investigations are continuing.

