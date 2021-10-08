Cop remains under close arrest as investigation continues into Dartmouth fatal shooting 

More than three weeks after the police killing of a businessman during an anti-crime operation at Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast, the rank who pulled the trigger remains under close arrest as the investigation into the incident continues.

Orin Boston, 29, was shot and killed during a SWAT-led operation in the region on September 15.

Immediately after his demise, residents from the area erupted in days of violent protests, demanding that justice be served.

At a news conference, police officials had revealed that the officer who pulled the trigger resulting in the man’s death was placed under close arrest while the investigation was launched by the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).

In late September, the file on the investigation was submitted to the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) for review.

Contacted today for an update on the matter, a police source close to the investigation related that the file remains with the PCA.

Upon completion of the review, the file will be returned to the OPR which will then determine whether or not to take disciplinary actions or institute charges.

According to information released by the police regarding the incident, Boston was shot during a confrontation with the officers.

However, family members are contending that Boston was shot whilst he was in bed.