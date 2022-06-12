Cop in Haslington fatal shooting under close arrest

The officer who reportedly pulled the trigger resulting in the death of 23-year-old Quindon Bacchus has been placed under close arrest.

Moreover, the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) is expected to launch a probe into the shooting incident that occurred at Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Friday.

“The file will be sent to the Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority tomorrow to do a thorough investigation of the incident,” Head of the Guyana Police Force’s Communications Unit Mark Ramotar told the media today.

Bacchus, a father of one of Golden Grove, ECD was allegedly shot six times about his body following an encounter with police ranks.

It was reported that on the day in question, ranks were conducting an intelligence-led operation in the Haslington New Scheme area of the ECD after receiving some information earlier in the day. While there, the ranks said, they contacted a 22-year-old construction worker, who provided them with certain information. As a result of the information, the ranks went to Bacchus’ home, where he was seen with a firearm in his possession. He had reportedly intended to sell it to one of the ranks.

The plainclothes rank, who was armed, made arrangements to purchase the firearm from Bacchus, who left and returned with the firearm.

In the process of handing over the firearm to the rank, an alarm was raised. As a result, Bacchus ran in a southern direction and discharged a round in the rank’s direction, and the rank drew his service pistol and returned fire.

Police said Bacchus then ran further south and jumped into a yard, and the rank gave chase.

While the rank was in close proximity to Bacchus, the man allegedly discharged several other rounds towards the rank, and the rank took cover and returned fire, hitting the now-deceased man about his body.

Bacchus reportedly fell to the ground, along with the firearm, which was later identified as a .380 pistol with a magazine that still had one round.

Police said Bacchus was picked up in a conscious state and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was seen and examined, but subsequently died.

Linessa Semple, a cousin of the now dead man, had told this publication that Bacchus was murdered by his friend [the cop], and she refuted all claims that her cousin had discharged multiple shots at the police.