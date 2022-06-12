Over 6000 apply as women capitalise on WIIN free training

Women across Guyana are taking advantage of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s – Women Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) free training programme. Since the commencement of the programme’s registration portal on June 3, 2022, a total of 6,805 applications have been received.

WIIN is aiming to upskill 3,000 vulnerable women across Guyana in seven courses.

The WIIN programme, one of the primary flagships of Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, was launched in Baramita, Region One in May 2021, to highlight the programme’s accessibility in hinterland areas. WIIN was conceptualised to provide women with the tools for financial stability, and empowerment through accredited technical and vocational training courses.

Since the programme’s launch, 2,170 women have been trained in multiple disciplines specific to the needs of their demographic area. Upon graduating from the WIIN programme, women are directed into entrepreneurship, and provided with funding and other support services.

The training is part of government’s commitment to upskill the country’s human resource, bridging the demands of a growing economy.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, in a recent broadcast encouraged women across Guyana, especially in hinterland regions, to register for the course.

“I want to encourage those of you who are living in all of our regions to continue to apply. We will be very determined in our approach to ensure as many of you as possible not only have the opportunity, but utilise the opportunity to the full extent so that after your training period we can work with you to develop a business plan, help you to get funding and have you on your feet so that you can start your own business and if you are already a business owner, grow that business, and of course whether you start or you go we want you to sustain the business that you started,” she said.

In budget 2022, a sum of $173 million was allocated to advance courses offered through the WIIN programme. The step has already seen two new programmes being introduced this year, with a number of Guyanese taking advantage to date.

The programmes include Graphics Design & Photography, Child Care, Care for the Elderly, Garment Construction, Home Management and television and video production.

Below is a table which shows the number of applicants by region.

Region Total Applicants 1 29 2 544 3 925 4 2866 5 1025 6 548 7 137 8 61 9 10 10 660 Total 6805

WIIN offers accredited certificates in multiple disciplines from agencies such as ABMA UK, ROYTECH through the University of the West Indies, and the Institute of Distance and Continuing Education of the University of Guyana.

Interested persons can apply online through the Ministry’s Facebook page or website at https://mhsss.gov.gy/Documents/Forms/GWLI_Registration_form_FILLABLE.pdf.

Persons are required to have a valid telephone number and a National Identification Card (ID) or Passport. Persons who are interested in undertaking the courses online are required to have a laptop or desktop computer with camera and stable internet connection. The deadline for registration is Thursday, June 30, 2022.