Convicted rapist dies

A convicted rapist, who was serving a 15-year sentence at the Mazaruni Prison, died this morning.

Stanford Dick, 40, was complaining about chest and abdominal pains while performing routine garden duties at the prison.

As such, he was transported to the Bartica Regional Hospital, Region Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni) where he was admitted and later died.

According to the police, there were no visible marks of violence on the man’s body when they escorted him to obtain medical attention. However, it is unclear at this point as to how the man met his demise.

The body is presently at that hospital’s mortuary awaiting a postmortem examination (PME).

Dick, who hailed from the Meten-Meer-Zorg village, West Coast Demerara (WCD), had been behind bars since 2011 for rape.