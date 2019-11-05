Guyana Restaurant Week returns this month

Guyana Restaurant Week has returned, and will begin on November 22 to December 1.

The event is organised by the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) in collaboration with the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA).

This time, 23 restaurants, cafés and food spots are listed to participate.

They are – Aagman Restaurant, Antonio’s Grille, Bistro Café and Bar, Café Bellvana, Caribbean Inn, Grand Coastal Hotel, Pegasus Hotel, Java Coffee Bar, New Thriving Chinese Restaurant – Main Street, OMG! Restaurant, Herdmanston Lodge, Marriott Hotel, Roraima Duke Lodge, The Vintage Wine Bar and Lounge, Windjammer Restaurant, Xie Xie, Palm Court, Jaxx International Grill, Hibiscus Restaurant, Curramba La Bella, Park Vue Hotel, Watooka House and Cara Lodge.

The last GRW was hosted this year in June.

Each restaurant had featured two-course lunch menus and three-course dinner menus at a fixed price per person. There is a wide variety of cuisines to choose from, ranging from the Mediterranean, Chinese, Indian, Italian and much more.

President of THAG, Mitra Ramkumar had said that Restaurant Week is an excellent marketing opportunity for businesses and will benefit patrons as well.

“Restaurant Week was designed to appeal to the local market and for people who feel certain restaurants are not for them. I’m encouraging all Guyanese to come out and explore them all,” he Ramkumar said.

This initiative has already amassed support from scores of persons and its base continues to increase.