Container trucks with lumber run off barge at Kwakwani waterfront

Two lumber-laden containers on Saturday went overboard following a mishap at the Kwakwani Waterfront in the Upper Berbice River, Region 10.

According to reports reaching this publication, the mishap occurred at about 11:00h on the western bank of the river.

A staff of the barge on which the two trucks were related that one of the drivers was tightening the nuts of his wheels and while engaging him in a conversation, he observed the truck rolling backward and he immediately signalled the driver.

“How this thing happened so fast, by the time the driver went to apply brakes and the porter can chack off the wheels, the truck tangled with the other, leaving the porter to only jump overboard to save his life,” the staff related.

In an effort to save the logs valued millions, a skidder was used to pull the barge and trucks to shore. Up to late Saturday evening, their efforts to retrieve the trucks and the containers proved futile.