Consumers urged to report substandard foods, products offered by vendors 

The Government Analyst- Food and Drug Department has again advised consumers to be very alert and to exercise caution when purchasing food during the festive season.

Consumers are reminded of the following:

1. Inspect your products before purchasing, ensure they are properly labelled and that these declarations are in English Language.

2. Check for best before or expiry dates, do not purchase food items that are beyond these dates or products without a date mark. Check canned products for dents, rusting and bulging.

3. Pay particular attention to food items that are offered for sale at a significantly reduced price.

4. Ensure ready to eat foods are stored at the appropriate temperatures before purchase.

Hot foods are served hot and cold foods served cold.

The Department along with the members of the National Food Safety and Control Committee continue to monitor activities regarding the trade of substandard items that fall under the supervision of the GA-FDD, however consumers are encouraged to be on high alert and ensure you attain value for your money when shopping and to avoid food poisoning.

Please engage the Environmental Health Department in your neighborhood or the GA-FDD to report any substandard food seen on our local market or offered for sale by vendors.

Please contact us on 222-8857(9) or visit our Facebook page at Government Analyst- Food and Drug Department.