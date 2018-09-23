Computer technician, woman robbed by gunman in Kitty

A gunman is now being hunted by ranks of the “A” Division after he attacked and robbed a computer technician and a woman who were conversing at Dhanraj Street, Newtown Kitty, Georgetown late on Saturday night.

The victims, Michael Francois-Johnson, 34, and Dasha Cummings, 36, of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara (WCD) were robbed at around 22:00h.

INews understands that duo were standing on the northern side of Dhanraj Street when the lone perpetrator approached them from behind and held them at gunpoint.

The man who was unmasked, demanded that they hand over their valuables and being fearful for their lives, both Johnson and Cummings complied.

The perpetrator was reportedly handed one Samsung phone valued $60,000, one gold band valued $100,000, two gold chains valued $210,000, one pair of gold rings valued $6,000 and $80,000 in cash.

He then quickly made good his escape East on Dhanraj Street, before he turned south into Republic Street .

The matter was reported to the Police.