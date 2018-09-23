Durban St contractor robbed by motorcycle bandits

A Durban Street resident was on Saturday night around 22:10h robbed by two bandits, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

The victim was identified as Olsen Koala, a 36-year-old contractor who was at the time of the robbery walking on Durban Street to go and visit a friend.

Based on information reaching this publication, the contractor told investigators that, as he was walking, he noticed the two men riding on a motorcycle.

They subsequently rode up in front of him and the pillion rider dismounted and held him at gunpoint before robbing him of his cellphone, a gold chain and cash, a total value of $80,000.

INews understands that the perpetrator then discharged a round in the air before joining his accomplice on the motorcycle and escaping in a southern direction.

Police are currently investigating.