Community service for teen found guilty of robbery

A 17-year-old school dropout of South Sophia, Greater Georgetown was on Tuesday ordered to complete 4 weeks of community service, after he admitted to a robbery charge when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The teen, Omar Kenneth was charged for robbing Sohan Bridgelall at Industrial Site, Ruimveldt of two Blu cellular phones worth $30,000 in total. The teen pleaded guilty to the charge after it was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

According to the facts relayed, on the day in question the virtual complainant was on his way home when the defendant along with another attacked him and relieved him of his cellphones, however an off duty officer apprehended the defendant, and recovered the valuables.

The teen confessed to the crime and was later charged.

As a result, the Chief Magistrate ordered the teen to complete 4 weeks of community service at the Mayor and City Council or by default will spend 3 months in prison.