Commonwealth SG urges acceptance of recount results

Statement by: Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland

I welcome the report of the CARICOM Observer Team to the Recount of the Guyana 2 March 2020 elections and commend them for their brave and selfless service.

The CARICOM Observer report is clear that the recount results are completely acceptable and that nothing that the CARICOM Observers witnessed warrants a challenge to the inescapable conclusion that the recount results are acceptable and should constitute the basis of the declaration of the results of the 2 March elections.

President Granger and the Leader of the Opposition demonstrated commendable leadership when they agreed to the recount and committed to respect and adhere to the recount results. This continued leadership and commitment is needed now more than ever. The people of Guyana have been patient and deserve finality as determined by the recount results.

I also wish to thank Senior Commonwealth Adviser, Dr Afari-Gyan, who remains faithful, steadfast and resilient in his professional and experienced support to the Guyana Elections Commission.

The Commonwealth continues to stand with Guyana and urge the leaders and the people of Guyana to live up to the lofty aspirations set out in your constitution, your electoral laws, and the Commonwealth Charter.