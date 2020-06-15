GECOM to continue deliberations on CEO & CARICOM Reports tomorrow

The Guyana Elections Commission is scheduled to meet again at 10:00hrs tomorrow to continue discussions on two critical reports ahead of the declaration of the winner of the March 2, 2020 elections.

GECOM is required to make a declaration on or before June 16, according to the gazetted recount order.

The seven-member Commission met today at around 13:00hrs to deliberate on the reports submitted by Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Observer Team.

Commissioner Sase Gunraj told media operatives that the discussions are incomplete and will continue tomorrow.

Both the CEO and CARICOM reports confirm that the elections were won by the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C).

The Organisation of American States (OAS) has already called on the current APNU/AFC Administration to begin the process of transition so that the legitimately elected government, the PPP/C can take its place.