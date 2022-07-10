Cocaine-laden aircraft lands at Mahdia; 2 arrested

A Brazilian National and a Colombian National were on Sunday taken into custody after landing a light single-engine aircraft at Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

INews understands that the aircraft landed at about 15:00h without the necessary permission and clearance from the Guyana Civil Aviation (GCAA).

A source told this publication that the aircraft is a CESNA 172 with a fake registration number (N5470Z).

Based on the registration number, the plane is privately by an individual out of Missouri, USA. The weight of the vessel is less than 12,500 pounds.

But according to the source, a large quantity of suspected cocaine was found on the aircraft. It was further indicated that the co-pilot is allegedly a serving Brazilian Law Enforcement officer.

The aircraft along with the suspected narcotics is being escorted to Georgetown by local investigators.