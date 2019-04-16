CJIA increases security fees, introduces service charge for passengers

With effect from April 1, 2019, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport announced that there will be an increase in its airport security fees and the introduction of an airport passenger’s service charge.

In light of this new development, Caribbean Airlines in a statement issued stated that the new fees/charges for a round trip will be US$35 or an equivalent of GUY$7,315.

Departing passenger will be required to pay US$17 while arriving passengers will pay US$15 payable in Guyana Dollars at the prevailing foreign exchange rate.

The CJIA has reportedly advised all airlines that these increases are to support improvements at the airport. The Caribbean Airlines stated that to minimize to its valued customers, from April 15, 2019, the airlines would facilitate collection of the new fees at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

For departing passengers, these fees will be collected at the check in counters and for arriving passengers, it will be collected in the arrival hall.

The airline noted that for tickets purchased after July 1, 2019, the fees will be automatically included in the cost of the ticket at the time of purchase. Attempts to contact the airport’s Chief Executive Officer, Ramesh Ghir for a comment proved futile.

A US$150 million contract was inked to upgrade the CJIA in 2011 and catered for a new arrival terminal, four passenger boarding bridges and other amenities. This project was expected to be completed in 2018 but the deadline was adjusted to March 31, 2019.

However, an additional 86Million was pumped into the project for the construction of an access road and several other infrastructure works.