CIOG calls on GECOM to declare elections results following CCJ ruling

The Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) has called on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to declare the certified results of the March 2 General and Regional Elections as soon as the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has made its ruling.

Following is the full statement from the CIOG:

The Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) calls on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to fulfill its constitutionally mandated duty and declare the winner of the 2020 election as soon as the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has made its ruling.

Guyanese citizens have demonstrated admirable restraint and patience while the election process and its results have been subjected to many stages of overview and review prior to verification.

After intense scrutiny, the CARICOM Observer Team declared that they were of the “unshakeable belief that the people of Guyana expressed their will at the ballot box on March 2.”

To the great credit of our Nation, all International and CARICOM observers have vouched that Guyana’s 2020 election process was free, fair, and credible. The Guyanese people should be proud of this accomplishment, for when democracy wins, everyone wins.

Now it is time to honor and respect the will of the people as expressed by the majority of the electorate at the polls. It is time to move forward and work unitedly for the well-being and success of the entire Nation.

CIOG calls on the Guyana Police Force to uphold the rule of law in a responsible manner while simultaneously monitoring and addressing any inflammatory actions in order to serve and protect all Guyanese citizens.

Respectfully,

Shahabudeen Ahmad

President of the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG)