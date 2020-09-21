Chris Jones files lawsuit; claims he was unlawfully detained, property unlawfully seized

Former Director of Sport Christopher Jones has filed legal proceedings against several top members of the Guyana Police Force and the Attorney General Anil Nandlall after they would have moved to recover stolen State assets from his possession.

The assets in question are barbershop equipment which he had acquired under the then Government’s the Sustainable Livelihood and Entrepreneurial Development (SLED) programme.

However, the assets valued some $4M, had not yet been used for the intended barbershop business.

Police on August 20 proceeded to recover the assets at Jones’ home at Tucville, Georgetown.

Jones was later arrested and released on bail.

But now, the APNU/AFC Member of Parliament is challenging his arrest and the seizure of the assets.

See full legal proceedings: