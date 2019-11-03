Chinese supermarket in Berbice robbed by armed bandits

Four armed bandits on Saturday (November 2, 2019) evening robbed a supermarket of cash and other valuables before escaping.

The supermarket, which is located at Number Two, East Canje, Berbice is operated by Chinese.

When contacted by this publication, operators of the facility were reluctant to provide any information.

However, INews understands that two of the bandits were armed with guns and two with cutlasses.

The men demanded that the Chinese hand over the money in the cash register. After a bit of hesitation by the owner, one of the bandits went into the cash register himself and emptied it.

Investigators were told that some $300,000 and two cellular phones were taken.

The police are continuing the probe.

Back in October 2017, the said supermarket was robbed by bandits.