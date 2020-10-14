Chinese national shot as gunmen storm supermarket; security guard robbed of gun

A Chinese national was on Tuesday evening shot when gunmen stormed the Egou Supermarket located at Melanie Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

It is unclear how many bandits invaded the business establishment.

In brief comments on the situation, the Guyana Police Force said during the course of the robbery, the Chinese national was shot to his leg.

The Force further disclosed that a security guard on duty at the supermarket was relieved of his handgun by the perpetrators.

More details will be provided in a subsequent report.