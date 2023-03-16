Chinese national dies after speeding minibus crashes into fence at Timehri

A Chinese national who was standing on private premises is now dead after he was struck down by a speeding minibus driver who crashed the vehicle into a zinc fence at Timehri.

He has been identified as 59-year-old Gao Zhen Jun, who was employed R. Bassoo Building and Civil Engineering Contracting, which was awarded the contract for the construction of the US$20M Marriott Courtyard hotel at Timehri.

Police said the minibus, driven by a 34-year-old East Coast Demerara resident, was speeding when at around 19:30hrs, as the driver was navigating the roundabout, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a zinc fence that surrounded the compound earmarked for the hotel.

The minibus ploughed through the fence and collided with the Chinese national who was standing in the compound.

The man was picked up in an unconscious condition and escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, East Bank Demerara, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver in is custody as investigations continue.

--- ---