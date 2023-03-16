Duo on $15K bail each for assaulting Fort Wellington teacher

Two persons were charged today for assaulting Marlon Daniels, a teacher of Fort Wellington Secondary School, West Coast Berbice, which occurred on Monday.

Tray McPherson and Dishon Daniels were slapped with charges for ‘Assault Causing Actual Bodily Harm’.

Additionally, Pherson was charged for Damage to Property.

The two accused appeared at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh where they pleaded not guilty. They were placed on $15,000 bail each and were also ordered to stay 50ft away from the victim.

Both matters have been adjourned to March 30.

It was reported that the teacher had sent a student to the headteacher’s office for disrespectful behaviour.

However, the student would have left the school, after hurling threatening language towards the educators.

Sometime later, while Daniels was at a nearby printery, the student reportedly returned with a relative. Together with other students, they physically assaulted the teacher.

According to information reaching this publication, the relative restrained the teacher while the students beat him with a stick.

Teachers of the Fort Wellington Secondary School have since took to the streets to protest, calling for the violence against educators to end.

