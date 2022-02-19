Chinese man arrested after cocaine found in packages destined for China

A Chinese national was arrested on Thursday by agents of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) after he was reportedly identified as the person who paid a local shipper to post packages to China containing cocaine.

The Chinese national was expected to make his appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts but due to the unavailability of an interpreter, the charge was not read.

Based on reports received, CANU intercepted a Guyanese attempting to post several packages to China.

The packages contained biscuits and boxed fruit juices. However, when checked, a total of eight kilograms of cocaine was discovered.

As such, the Guyanese man was arrested and after interrogation, he told ranks that he was paid by the Chinese national to post the packages via the post office.

A source told this publication that after receiving the information about the Chinese national, CANU ranks visited his home in Bel Air and initiated the arrest. He was subsequently questioned and charges were instituted.

The source related that one kilogram of cocaine in China is about US$120,000 and anyone found trafficking cocaine can face up to life imprisonment.