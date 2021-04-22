Charlestown man shot dead

A young man was on Wednesday night shot dead during an alleged confrontation over an alleged robbery.

Dead is 25-year-old Anthony Yearwood called “Odinga” of Lot 2 Drysdale Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.

He was killed at around 08:30h on Drysdale Street, Georgetown.

According to the police, the suspect is known as “Biggie”.

“Preliminary information reveals that the incident emanated from a dispute between the two men over an alleged robbery committed by “Biggie” on a victim who was known to the deceased,” Police said in a brief release.