Charges against GECOM Chair dropped

The private criminal charges filed against Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Justice (retired) Claudette Singh have been dropped.

INews was informed that the charges were ordered discontinued by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the letter dispatched to the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Three citizens had filed the charges against the GECOM Chairwoman last week alleging misconduct in public office.

The charges were described as an abuse of court by Executive Member of the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Anil Nandlall.

Moreover, Justice Singh had told INews that she has always acted in accordance with the laws and the constitution of Guyana.