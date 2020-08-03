President Ali meets with employees at Ministry of the Presidency

President Irfaan Ali has met with employees at the Ministry of the Presidency.

Dr Ali was sworn in as Guyana’s Ninth Executive President during a swift and simple ceremony on Sunday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

During his meeting with the MOTP staff, President Ali was accompanied by Mark Phillips, Prime Minister and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira.

“Guyana requires the skills of all of us to work in a collective manner if we are to build a strong and sustainable country, a country that all of us can be proud of,” the president said.

He called on the staff to remain professional even as they deliver quality services to the Guyanese people.

“I am here to assure you that we are going to work in a unified manner in a way that will see every Guyanese benefit from the resources of this country…This office is the highest office in Guyana and therefore the workers are expected to deliver the highest level of service at the higher standards…I expect all to reignite that we have to operate at a high standard and set the bar for the rest of the public servants,” President Ali noted.

He advised against operating in a way that will fuel distrust, noting that this thinking could lead to disunity.

President Ali noted that as the PPP/C Administration transition, there will be changes of approach, new and emerging areas of responsibility and, there will be a shift in the plans and programmes of the Government.

