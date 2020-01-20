Chaos at Magistrates’ Courts as teacher, parents charged over school attack

It was high drama at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts this morning as parents and a teacher made their appearance to be charged in relation to the recent fight at the St Agnes Primary School.

Supporters of both parties flocked the courtroom and compound, protesting and demanding that justice be served.

In fact, Chief Magistrate (ag) Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus was forced to order the courtroom to be quiet on several occasions as the crowd became rowdy.

It is alleged that on January 15, 2020, Sherwin Dalrymple (a parent) provoked Tiffani Hinds (a teacher) with intent to insult, annoy and assault her.

It was further alleged that Candace Peters (a family friend) unlawfully and maliciously damaged Hinds’ dress valued at $6,500.

Moreover, Soyini Gardner (Dalrymple’s wife) was charged for unlawfully assaulting Hinds and for damaging the teacher’s acrylic denture valued at $12,000.

Hinds, on the other hand, was charged for assaulting Gardner.

As a result, Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus granted Gardner bail in the sum of $50,000, Hinds $20,000, Dalrymple $20,000 and Candace Peters $20,000.

After those charged exited the courtroom, Dalrymple was prevented from exiting the courtyard, after supporters of Hinds were staging a protest in the streets.

The protest was organised by the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) and saw educators decked in black and white, to send a message about the security risks of the profession.

Police Officers had to be called in to restore order.

In November 2019, a parent had physically assaulted a teacher at the Winfer Gardens Primary School. Charges stemming from that incident are yet to be laid.