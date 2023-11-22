Cellphones, improvised weapons confiscated during NA Prison raid

At least two improvised weapons were among several contraband items that were found during a raid at the New Amsterdam Prison on Wednesday morning.

The search, which lasted from 6:00h to 8:00h, was conducted by members of the Guyana Police Force and Prison Service within the male and female dormitories.

The items confiscated are five cellphones, ten cigarette lighters, two improvised weapons, three cellphone chargers and 137 grams of ganja. The items were taken to and lodged at the Central Police Station.

