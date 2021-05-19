CDC sends relief supplies as more Reg.9 areas flooded

Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, told the disclosed that hampers have been sent to the flood-impacted areas of Upper Takatu/Upper Essequibo.

Several areas in Region Nine are inundated and the residents are receiving assistance from the Regional Democratic Council and the Lethem Town Council. Assessments are still ongoing, so the total number of affected households is tentative at the moment.

A CDC technical team headed by the Director General will be deployed today to the region to aid with assessments and support the Regional Response Mechanism.

In Lethem, torrential rainfall resulted in flooded areas such as Market Square and the Magistrate’s Court.

The precise number of households and places that were impacted will be determined after the Regional Chairman meets with the Minister of Health and other relevant officials. That meeting will also cover the potential threat of water-borne illnesses and tentative shelter locations for displaced residents. So far, the Culvert City Nursery, Arapaima Primary School and Tapachinga Sports Complex have been identified as potential shelter locations.

In Bashaizon, Rupununi approximately 48 households were impacted due to heavy rainfall and over-topping of the Takutu River.

Residents were urged to secure all at-risk, personal effects so as to minimise damage to property. Access roads are inundated so complete assessments are unlikely at this time.

The Parabara, Rupununi area 48 residents were affected, including cassava farms and farine and bread making shops.