Over 169,000 persons receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Guyana is moving closer towards achieving herd immunity as some 169,981 persons have so far received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, representing 34.9 per cent of the adult population.

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony said more people are also turning out for their second doses.

During Tuesday’s COVID-19 update, the Minister said the immunisation rate saw a “good pick-up” over the last 24 hours, with some 7000 persons turning out for their first and second doses nationwide. He expressed hope that number “goes up even higher today.”

Dr. Anthony also commended the COVID-19 vaccination teams for their hard work.

“The teams across the country have really done a good job. We have had our highest numbers yesterday. So, for first dose, now we are at 169,981 … which accounts for 34.9 per cent of our adult population.

“With second dose we are now at 34,317, which accounts for seven per cent of our adult population. That’s really a good number because more people now are fully immunised. And if we look at it as the percentage of persons who received their first dose and now took their second dose, that will be 20.1 per cent of those who receive their first dose now taking their second dose.”

In the meantime, Minister Anthony gave assurances that adequate vaccines are available for the country.

The Sputnik V vaccines which arrived from Russia on Monday, are already being distributed. The Government received 68,000 doses; over 40,000 first doses and the remainder, second doses of the vaccine.

“So, with these doses, we’ve already started the distribution of them across the different regions and by today, many of the vaccination sites would have additional doses of Sputnik first dose to give the persons who need.”

Dr. Anthony reiterated that Government had planned to obtain a total of 800,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. It has already procured 200,000 vaccines, and arrangements would be put in place to obtain the remaining 600,000. Dr. Anthony said with the total 800,000 doses, 400,000 persons will be fully immunised against COVID-19.