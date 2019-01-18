Causing death charge dismissed against lorry driver

Magistrate Faith McGusty on Friday dismissed a causing death charge brought against Lennox Williams who allegedly killed 71-year-old Chitraykha Sankar following a vehicular accident.

The dismissal came after a lengthy trial concluded that there was insufficient evidence to convict Williams.

Back in November of 2017, Williams made his first court appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after police stated that on August 10, 2017 he drove motor lorry GMM 6594 in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death Sankar.

Williams of Golden Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara was however, granted bail of $700,000 after his then attorney Savannah Brummel made a successful bail application.

According to reports, Williams was proceeding north along the Houston Public Road when he allegedly struck the victim who was attempting to cross the highway.

The elderly woman was reportedly pitched into the air and landed a short distance away. She was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

After the ruling by the magistrate on Friday, Williams was in all smiles as he left the courtroom.