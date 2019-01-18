Cuban fined, deported for overstaying in Guyana

A 39-year-old Cuban National, on Friday appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly to face a charge of overstaying his time in Guyana.

Hunyary Mascuine pleaded guilty to the allegation which stated that between December 14, 2018 and January 17, 2019, he failed to comply with conditions granted to stay in Guyana from November 14, 2018 to December 3, 2018.

Police prosecutor Sanj Singh informed the court that the foreign national, who arrived through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) was granted a month’s stay in Guyana.

However, on January 17, 2019 the defendant went to the United States of America Embassy in Georgetown and started behaving in a disorderly manner and as such, he was arrested and taken to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) where he was asked to present his travel documents. Upon doing so, it was observed that he had overstayed his time in Guyana.

Additionally, Mascuine by means of a Spanish to English translator was heard issuing threats to representatives at the US embassy.

As a result, the defendant was fined $30,000 or six months imprisonment. Magistrate Daly also ordered that he be deported to his country of origin on or before February 1, 2019.