Carpenter gets 3 years for 12 grams of ganja

Robert Bhagnauth, 44, was today sentenced to three years in prison and fined $30,000 after he admitted to having 12 grams of marijuana in his possession.

Bhagnauth, a father of three, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and confessed to the charge which alleged that on March 6, 2019 at Kettly Street, Charlestown, he had in his possession the illegal substance for the purpose of trafficking.

According to the police, on the day in question, about 18:00hrs, ranks were on patrol duties in the area when they observed the defendant acting in a suspicious manner. As a result, Bhagnauth, who is a carpenter, was subjected to a search.

During the search, a black plastic bag containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis was unearthed.

Bhagnauth was then arrested and taken into police custody where the ganja was weighed in his presence and amounted to 12 grams. The defendant was cautioned and admitted to the offence.

In court today, the unrepresented Bhagnauth calmly exited the courtroom after the prison sentence was handed down.