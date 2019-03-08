Increased CPG members for Guyana’s borders

Members of the Community Policing Groups (CPG) will be increasing their presence at bordering villages in an attempt to ramp up security in those far-flung locations.

Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan told media that mechanisms were put in place to establish more community policing groups as well as police stations in Regions One, Seven and Nine.

“We must emphasize, because of the developments in the border area, more police stations, more CPG group formations in these communities especially when it is hard to get more policemen in these areas…CPGs are now active in villages spanning the hinterland’, Ramjattan noted.

Moving forward, the Ministry is expected to increase the number of such groups in the interior regions. Ramjattan noted that these groups have received international support from the United Nations and the International Organization for Migration.

Community Policing in Guyana commenced 43 years ago with the aim of harnessing the energy of willing members of communities across Guyana in support of the work of the Police.

To date, there are 210 policing groups, consisting of 4255 members. To observe the group’s anniversary this year, a number of activities are scheduled for March and April including a spelling bee competition, women’s conference and a route march.