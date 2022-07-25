Caricom saddened by death of 17 Haitian migrants

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is extremely saddened by the tragic loss of life at sea of a number of Haitians off the coast of The Bahamas on Sunday.

In a statement to the press, Caricom stated that this latest disaster brings to the fore once again the desperate situation in Haiti and the reprehensible nature of the actions of those who are taking advantage of people trying to escape.

“CARICOM will continue to work with Haiti and the international community to bring peace, security, and development to our sister nation.”

In addition, it stated that CARICOM looks forward to the apprehension and bringing to justice of those who prey on the hopes and aspirations of vulnerable persons.

However, the community extends its condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives and to the Government and People of Haiti.