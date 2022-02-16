Caribbean Airlines expands “layaway” interest-free payment plan

Caribbean Airlines has announced that it has expanded its interest-free payment plan, “layaway”, allowing customers to hold bookings for two to 12 months prior to their departure.

The airline company said on Tuesday that customers can pay as little as 25 per cent down-payment in order to be allowed to hold bookings for travel ranging from two months to 12 months prior to their departure date. With three easy payments, the new expansion would allow customers to access the “layaway” service for travel to/from any Caribbean Airlines’ destination, excluding travel on the domestic air bridge between Trinidad and Tobago.

Customers are given a payment schedule upon confirmation of booking.

CEO Garvin Medera, commenting on the expansion, said, “Caribbean Airlines always looks for ways to add value for customers, so we have expanded our Caribbean Layaway, interest-free payment plan to include all of our destinations. We are mindful of the additional requirements for air travel, and having the option to pay over a longer period of time will make it easier for families and others to plan and pay for their trips.”

The airline company has said that opening a layaway plan is simple, and can be easily completed in just a few short steps.

Caribbean Layaway is available at all city ticket offices throughout the Caribbean Airlines’ network and via the Reservations Sales and Customer Support Call Centre. At this time, Caribbean Layaway is not available online or at airport ticket counters.