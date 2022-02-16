“We have not been consistent at all” – admits WI Capt Pollard

By Captain Kieron Pollard’s own admission, members of the West Indies Team are yet to find consistency with bat and ball. Notwithstanding, the Captain hopes the team can capitalise on their T20 momentum against England to get them across the line in India.

Prior to losing a three-match One Day International Series against India, West Indies revelled in the excitement of winning a five-match T20 International Series against England.

The on again-off again performances being churned out by the regional cricket team is a point of concern for Captain Kieron Pollard, who expressed his views on the team’s lack of consistency during a pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

The captain said, “For us, it’s about consistency. We had a very good series, I thought, against England. We faltered couple times with the bat in the back end of the innings, we could be a little better at executing as well; and you know, our fielding performances we can take it up a notch as well.

“So that’s a couple areas I think that we can definitely improve and just try to be as consistent as possible. As we would have seen, from a batting perspective, we have not been as consistent. We have not been consistent at all, which is a fact. So, we want to put that right with the limited opportunities we get in the short format of the game,” Pollard admitted.

Still on the topic of the England series, Pollard shared that the series’ win against such a team would do wonders for the men in maroon as they head into their next T20 series.

“I think we’re pretty confident. I thought that where we came, from in Jamaica into Barbados to play the series against England, it would’ve shown that there’s something inside the guys (that) really desires to do well.”

He went on to add, “Being able to come out on top against England would give you that extra confidence as well. So, coming into this series against India, the guys are looking forward to the challenge.”

Sharing some positives that he hopes to take away from the ODI series in India, Pollard asserted that the team expects to perform well this time around.

“Obviously experiences, guys who’ve never been here before would’ve gotten experience playing in Indian conditions, coming up against a well drilled Indian team and getting to understand what is needed on a consistent basis for international cricket.

“For us, again, it’s about improving all the time,” the Windies captain has shared.

He went on to note, “Each and every time we step on the cricket field, we expect to do well. We don’t go there and not expect to do well. Yes, from a One-Day perspective, it didn’t go how we want it to go, but you know, I guess it’s the same thing when we come tomorrow. We go through the process, we plan, and hopefully we can deliver on the cricket field.”

The three match T20I series will commence today, Wednesday, February 16, from 9.30am local time.