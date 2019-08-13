CAPE, CSEC results to be released periodically

In an effort to avoid issues related to the large volume of traffic on its website, the Caribbean Examination Council will be releasing results for CSEC and CAPE periodically.

CAPE examination results are being released today and tomorrow, CSEC results will be available.

In the past, many students experienced access issues due to the high volume of traffic received on the CXC website.

This year, in order to ensure that students have easy access to the results portal, CXC will release results at varying times throughout the day.

The new approach will mean decreased numbers of students visiting the website at one specific time. Results will be released to specific countries for a window of time between two to three hours on release dates.

For Guyana, students can access their results between the hours 11:15am to 2:15pm.

Subsequently, results will be available freely until the portal is closed.

The Ministry of Education will be hosting its annual announcement ceremony tomorrow where top performers will be recognised.