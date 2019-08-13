Pres. Granger must name a date for elections now – PPP/C protests

Supporters of the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) once again turned out in large numbers as they continue to mount pressure on the coalition administration to abide by the Guyana Constitution and rulings of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

A large crowd of persons wearing red and waving placards has gathered outside of the Ministry of the Presidency demanding that President David Granger announce a date for elections, dissolve parliament, and have his Cabinet resign.

They calls are being made in light of the June 18 2019 CCJ ruling which upheld the passage of the no-confidence motion against the government on the night of December 21, 2018.

The Constitution dictates that once a government is defeated by a motion of no-confidence, it must resign and have elections within three months.

Elections ought to have been held since March 21, 2019 – in keeping with the Guyana Constitution. The CCJ has acknowledged this.

Given the court proceedings, the CCJ explained that the constitutional time-frame was put on pause, however, it was resumed on June 18, 2019 – when it handed down its monumental ruling.

This means, in keeping with the constitutional provisions, elections must be held by September 18, 2019.

With Justice Claudette Singh appointed as the new Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), a decision on the entity’s preparedness to head to the polls is imminent.