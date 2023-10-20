CANU unearths 400 rounds of ammo during operation at Mocha

Agents of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Thursday unearthed 400 rounds of various calibers of ammunition during an operation at Mocha Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Based on reports received, the weapons were found in an abandoned building by officers from CANU’s Special Operations section.

The ammunition found includes 186 rounds of 9×19 mm; 150 rounds of .32 auto; 44 rounds of .38 mm and 20 rounds of .223 rounds.

The ammunition was taken to CANU headquarters as the investigation continues.

