CANU finds pistol at Plaza Complex

Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Sunday discovered an illegal firearm at the Plaza Complex on Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

In a brief statement, CANU explained that its officers were at the time conducting an operation at the building when the discovery was made.

The firearm found is a Taurus PT-92 9mm pistol. The ranks also found a magazine containing four 9mm rounds.

“CANU would like to thank the general public for their support and pledges to continue rooting out narcotics and other criminal activity, as well as keeping communities safe as part of our national strategy,” the Unit said.