Cannabis, methamphetamine found during police raid at Paruni Landing; shopkeeper arrested

Police in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) have arrested a 23-year-old shopkeeper after a quantity of marijuana and methamphetamine pills were discovered during a raid.

The exercise was carried out Thursday night into the wee hours of Friday.

During the raid, which was led by a Detective Inspector, several leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis; along with a number of green pills suspected to be Methamphetamine, were discovered in a grey haversack which was concealed between two mattresses at the suspect’s premises.

The ranks also uncovered $644,100 and an identification card purported to be that of the suspect.

He was arrested and escorted to the Bartica Police Station where the cannabis was weighed amounting to 1kg, 733 grams (3.8lbs); while the methamphetamine when weighed amounted to (3) grams.

The suspect, who hails from Friendship, East Coast Demerara, remains in custody as the investigations continue.