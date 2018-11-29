Cannabis cultivation with over 3000 plants at Ituni destroyed- Police

Police acting on intelligence gathered, on Wednesday went at Five Miles Backdam, Ituni Trail, Upper Demerara and found a cannabis cultivation.



According to the Police in a statement, a make-shift camp with, dry ration, cooking utensils and farming tools was found and destroyed as well as the cannabis after being photographed and samples taken.

The approximately one and a half acres cultivation had about 3000 plants measuring between two to eight feet in length with a weight of about 400 kilograms.According to the Police in a statement, a make-shift camp with, dry ration, cooking utensils and farming tools was found and destroyed as well as the cannabis after being photographed and samples taken.

No on has so far been detained.