ECD public road from Vryheid’s Lust to Chateau Margot to be closed on Saturday- MoPI

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MoPI) wishes to advise the general public that a section of the East Coast Demerara (ECD) Public Road will be temporarily closed, on Saturday December 1, 2018 at approximately 8:00h, and will be reopened on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at 22:00h.

This closure, the ministry in a statement said, will be in the vicinity of Vryheid’s Lust Road to Chimney Road, to facilitate bridge/culvert works under the East Coast Demerara Public Road Widening and Improvement Project. As a result, traffic detours will be in effect in this proximity.

It was advised that commuters residing in the vicinity of Vryheid’s Lust Road to the Montrose Bridge and Montrose Bridge to Chimney Road are permitted to use the road to access their properties.

Motorists and pedestrians are kindly asked to exercise caution and observe all safety and directional signs, particularly in the vicinity of the works.