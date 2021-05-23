Canje motorcyclist hospitalised after colliding with car driven by drunk driver

A motorcyclist is now a patient at the New Amsterdam Hospital after his bike collided with a car that was driven by a drunk driver on Saturday night.

The accident occurred sometime around 21:30hrs on the Lewis Manor Public Road, East Coast Berbice.

Injured is 28- year-old Fazil Hussain of Cumberland Village, East Canje. He along with his pillion rider, 21-year-old Shakeer Batson of Rose Hall Town, Corentyne Berbice, was on the motorcycle at the time of the accident.

The police say the two men were riding the motorcycle east along the northern drive lane when they collided with motor car #PVV 281, driven by a 27-year-old man, which was proceeding in the opposite direction and allegedly attempted to overtake another vehicle.

Hussain and Baston received injuries and were transported to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

Baston was treated and sent away, while Hussain was hospitalised.

The driver of the motorcar was subjected to a breathalyzer test, which read 103 micrograms – the legal limit of alcohol consumption is .35 micrograms. He remains in custody as investigations continue.